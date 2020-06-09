Second wave taking place in places where precautionary measures have been totally lifted

Dubai: The Director of Public Health at the Gulf Health Council, Dr. Ahmed Al Ammar stated that the Gulf countries may not witness a second wave of the spread of coronavirus, the Dubai-based Al Bayan newspaper reported.

He said that the second wave of spread is taking place in countries whose precautionary measures have been completely lifted and without any progressive relief.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Al Ammar explained that the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned these countries that they may witness a second wave of spread in the winter season.

Al Ammar added that the Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia did not fully lift their precautionary measures and when the measures were relaxed, this was progressive with continuous monitoring and risk assessment.