Surgical masks are washing up in growing quantities on the shores of Hong Kong, a city that has overwhelmingly embraced face coverings to fight the coronavirus
Image Credit: AFP
Gary Stokes, founder of the environmental group Oceans Asia, with discarded face masks he found on a beach in the residential area of Discovery Bay on the outlying Lantau island in Hong Kong.
Image Credit: AFP
A discarded face mask washes up on a beach in the residential area of Discovery Bay.
Image Credit: AFP
Conservationists say the masks are adding to already alarmingly high levels of plastic waste in the waters around the finance hub.
Image Credit: AFP
Gary Stokes uses surgical gloves to pick up discarded face masks in the residential area of Discovery Bay.
Image Credit: AFP
Gary Stokes picks up surgical masks that had washed up on a beach in the residential area of Discovery Bay.
Image Credit: AFP
Masks can injure or kill marine life, because they look like food.
Image Credit: AFP
Beach cleaners sort through other pieces of litter left on a beach in the residential area of Discovery Bay.
Image Credit: AFP