Viral video: Talabat delivery rider appears to eat customer’s food – here is what the company said

Dubai: A video has gone viral of a Talabat rider parked on the side of the road, eating and drinking from what appears to be a customer’s order.
In the tweet by @BrqDubai, the user questioned the rider’s behaviour and asked Dubai Municipality to take notice.
He wrote: “It is very clear the extent of cleanliness and honesty. I hope we don't hear excuses and that this employee is held accountable and dismissed, and the company apologises to every customer who deals with it, because Talabat’s clients are the basis of its success. I hope Dubai Municipality will take legal measures and direct the Public Health Department.”
In a matter of minutes, Dubai Municipality responded to the tweet, thanking the user for reaching out to them and enquiring further about the incident.
Another Twitter user, @_obt_, reacted to the video, adding: “How much have I complained about this topic and nothing has changed.”
Not in Dubai
The video, however, is not from Dubai, but instead from Bahrain. Talabat Bahrain’s Instagram account issued an official statement addressing the video.
“We recently became aware of a video showing a rider poorly handling an order, which is against our health and safety policies. Even though this has been confirmed as [a] canceled order, the rider has been immediately suspended, pending further investigation. We take such behaviour very seriously and have sent a reminder to all logistics partners and riders to abide by our health and safety guidelines.”