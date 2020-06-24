Elon Musk with his Baby X Image Credit: Twitter

Elon Musk's newly-born son name 'X AE A-XII' has been ruling the internet ever since he was born and has given the netizens a lot to do by simply with his name. Musk’s mother recently shared a clip of the Tesla CEO talking to his baby boy. The US-based tech entrepreneur and his girlfriend Grimes welcomed their son last month. A few days after baby X arrived, his dad and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX had appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and said he pronounced the unusual name as "X Ash A Twelve."

Maye Musk took to Twitter recently to share a video of Elon Musk cuddling with his son with the caption, ".@elonmusk and X," and with it, revealed the nickname of the baby.

Watch the video:

Musk can be heard asking his baby: "Does my voice sound familiar? Who am I?". The child looks up at him wide-eyed. "This is your dad speaking. Hello, hello baby. Hello Baby X," he continues as Baby X holds his finger. The video went viral and managed to get over 4 million views. Netizens loved the clip and took to the comments section to express the same.

A twitter user @JustinMStowe tweeps: 'This is exactly what I thought it’d sound like when an alien speaks to their kid.'

Another twitter user @flcnhvy tweeted: 'This is the cutest video I’ve seen the entire year.'