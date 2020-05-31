Watch Jay Leno and Elon Musk drive through a tunnel!

Watch Jay Leno and Elon Musk drive through a tunnel!

Here’s a video showing Jay Leno driving Elon Musk in a Cybertruck along public roads in Los Angeles before going underground into the tunnel made by Musk’s Boring Company.

The clip includes a chat with senior designer Franz Von Holzhausen, after which the silicon valley tycoon stands on top of the truck’s cargo bed to prove its strength.

After a brief drive along the roads around Los Angeles, the duo head to the test tunnel that runs under the city. The clip, which is just over 7 minutes, ends with Leno thanking Musk for helping him tick one off his bucket list!

