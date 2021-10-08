Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa Image Credit: AP/Reuters

Oslo: The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa (Philippines) and Dmitry Muratov (Russia) for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.

The winners were announced on Friday by Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Maria Ressa, CEO of Rappler, an online news service critical of the government of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, shows documents after posting bail at the Pasig Regional Trial Court in metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Monday, December 3, 2018. Ressa along with Rappler has been sued for tax evasion. She has declared her innocence and been freed on bail after reporting herself for arrest. Image Credit: AP

'World without facts means a world without truth and trust' Ressa has won wide international praise for investigations of alleged police abuses in President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug efforts.

In June 2020, she was convicted of cyber libel charges initiated by a businessman who believes he’d been defamed by a report on his alleged links to drug smuggling.

Journalism advocates say the case is part of a campaign of official intimidation. Duterte’s spokesman at the time denied the president’s role, calling the conviction a result of “bad journalism” and “bad lawyering.”

Freed on bail, Ressa appealed the ruling, fought a tax evasion case as well as a claim by regulators that financial support her outlet Rappler received violated a ban on foreign ownership of media - and still published.

“The Nobel Peace prize committee realized that a world without facts means a world without truth and trust,” she said on Youtube after the announcement. “If you don’t have any of these things, you certainly can’t conquer coronavirus, you can’t conquer climate change.”

Ressa was included in Bloomberg’s 50 Most Influential ranking in 2020 and had been in similar lists by Time Magazine.

"Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda,'' said Reiss-Andersen.

"Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press, it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order to succeed in our time.''

Ressa in 2012 co-founded Rappler, a news website that has focused "critical attention on the (President Rodrigo) Duterte regime's controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign,'' the Nobel committee said.

She and Rappler "have also documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse.''

Muratov was one of the founders of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta in 1993.

"Novaya Gazeta is the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power,'' the Nobel committee said.

"The newspaper's fact-based journalism and professional integrity have made it an important source of information on censurable aspects of Russian society rarely mentioned by other media,'' it added.

Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, October 7, 2021. Image Credit: AP

Muratov's newspaper paid heavy price Muratov is co-founder and editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, an investigative newspaper backed by former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that has been a long-time source of hard-hitting reporting on Russia under Putin’s rule.

It has paid a heavy price, with at least four of its journalists killed, including Anna Politkovskaya, who was shot dead on October 7, 2006, Putin’s birthday.

He denied any state role in the murder of Politkovskaya, an outspoken Putin critic and investigative reporter who chronicled human rights abuses in Russia’s Chechnya region. Investigators have never identified the person who ordered the hit and Russia’s 15-year statute of limitations for prosecuting the mastermind expired on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said the Kremlin congratulates Muratov on winning the Nobel Peace Prize. “He is committed to his ideals, he is talented, he is brave,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “Of course, this is a high assessment, we congratulate him.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov congratulated Muratov on winning the prize, hailing him as a "talented and brave'' person.

