As grain prices continue to soar due to reduced global supply, countries in the Middle East and North Africa, which are heavily dependent on imported grain, are dealing with a burgeoning food security crisis. For these countries, it is more critical than ever to properly store the grain they acquire to ensure that this precious commodity remains in excellent condition.
With this in mind, Germany-based company Petkus Technologie GmbH has made the MENA one of its top priorities. It recently opened a business hub in Dubai. “This has helped us be near these clients and to be responsive to the needs of this region,” says Dr Khaled Raed, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) and the head of Petkus’ MENA office. “Petkus is already in the midst of several construction projects in the Middle East and North Africa region.”
The investment in grain stocks is the proposed strategic solution to stabilise the domestic grain supply. Fungal and mycotoxin contamination are the main obstacles that can drastically deteriorate the quality of grain reserves. Petkus not only develops individual concepts for intelligent grain storage strategies that preserve grain quality, but is also able to implement them as turnkey projects.
Petkus looks back on 170 years of company history. The roots lie in seed processing technology using the experience gained over decades, the company has further expanded into new areas in the grain, food and protein business. “Innovation has always been at the heart of what we do. It is our DNA,” emphasises Mark Scholze, Chief Executive Officer of Petkus Technologie GmbH. The company is working on an efficient, highly competitive solution to meet the rising popularity of healthy, protein-based food.
That Petkus is one of the most innovative companies in Eastern Germany was recently acknowledged when Scholze received the VORSPRUNG 2022 business award for high innovative business potential.