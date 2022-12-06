Patria is a modern and international defence and technology company with over 100 years of experience. Patria provides defence, security and aviation life cycle support services, pilot training and technology solutions. Patria provides its aerospace and military customers with equipment availability, continuous performance development as well as selected intelligence, surveillance and management system products and services.
Patria’s wide offering is divided into three main branches:
• Through life capability
• Protected mobility and defence systems and
• Critical systems and solutions for battlefield
Patria acts as a leading integrator in joint offering projects with its partners. Patria uses resources wisely, creates innovative solutions and builds intelligent systems that provide extreme survivability in any condition. Patria works with its customers throughout the entire lifecycle to ensure maximum value. Honest and straightforward cooperation is at the core of Patria’s work. Patria builds exceptional partnerships that last through critical operations.
Patria’s mission is to give its customers confidence in all conditions, and the vision is to be the #1 partner for critical operations on land, sea and air. Patria has several locations including Finland, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Estonia and Spain. Patria employs 3,000 professionals.
Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1 per cent) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9 per cent). Patria owns 50 per cent of Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.