Watch out for zombies, said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 10 years ago, but the blog post is making a viral come back.

The article offers advice to teachers on training their pupils to survive the Zombie apocalypse.

The article begins with a passage written by sixteenth century reputed seer Nostradamus that apparently alluded to the rise of the walking dead in 2021. It says: “Few young people: half−dead to give a start. Dead through spite, he will cause the others to shine, And in an exalted place some great evils to occur: Sad concepts will come to harm each one, Temporal dignified, the Mass to succeed.”

Terrified that the people working towards COVID-19 solutions is writing about zombies? Well, you’ll be glad to know that the story began as a tongue in cheek sort of expression on survival during emergencies. [It may just have gotten out of hand.]

The Zombie Preparedness guide, for instance, offers practical advice that could be used in a number of situations – not just the ones with zombies in them.

It says, for example: “Get A Kit. Make A Plan. Be Prepared”. That is, have emergency rations enough for three days, water and first aid.

It suggests back-up power sources, keeping print-outs of medical records and stocking up on prescription medication.

Here’s the list:

• Water (1 gallon per person per day)

• Food

• Medications (this includes prescription and non-prescription meds)

• Tools and Supplies (utility knife, duct tape, battery-powered radio, etc.)

• Sanitation and Hygiene (household bleach, soap, towels, etc.)

• Clothing and Bedding (a change of clothes for each family member and blankets)

• Important documents (copies of your driver’s license, passport, and birth certificate to name a few)

The Kit also calls for an emergency plan for the family including a rendezvous point - you know, in case you spilt up because of a zombie attack.

It also says plan your evacuation route.