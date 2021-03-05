Watch out for zombies, said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 10 years ago, but the blog post is making a viral come back.
The article offers advice to teachers on training their pupils to survive the Zombie apocalypse.
The article begins with a passage written by sixteenth century reputed seer Nostradamus that apparently alluded to the rise of the walking dead in 2021. It says: “Few young people: half−dead to give a start. Dead through spite, he will cause the others to shine, And in an exalted place some great evils to occur: Sad concepts will come to harm each one, Temporal dignified, the Mass to succeed.”
Terrified that the people working towards COVID-19 solutions is writing about zombies? Well, you’ll be glad to know that the story began as a tongue in cheek sort of expression on survival during emergencies. [It may just have gotten out of hand.]
The Zombie Preparedness guide, for instance, offers practical advice that could be used in a number of situations – not just the ones with zombies in them.
It says, for example: “Get A Kit. Make A Plan. Be Prepared”. That is, have emergency rations enough for three days, water and first aid.
It suggests back-up power sources, keeping print-outs of medical records and stocking up on prescription medication.
Here’s the list:
• Water (1 gallon per person per day)
• Food
• Medications (this includes prescription and non-prescription meds)
• Tools and Supplies (utility knife, duct tape, battery-powered radio, etc.)
• Sanitation and Hygiene (household bleach, soap, towels, etc.)
• Clothing and Bedding (a change of clothes for each family member and blankets)
• Important documents (copies of your driver’s license, passport, and birth certificate to name a few)
The Kit also calls for an emergency plan for the family including a rendezvous point - you know, in case you spilt up because of a zombie attack.
It also says plan your evacuation route.
It states: “When zombies are hungry they won’t stop until they get food (i.e., brains), which means you need to get out of town fast! Plan where you would go and multiple routes you would take ahead of time so that the flesh eaters don’t have a chance! This is also helpful when natural disasters strike and you have to take shelter fast.”