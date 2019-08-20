Image Credit: Pexels

Carlsbad, California: California Highway Patrol officers rescued a 17-year-old girl Monday evening who was bound and gagged in the back of a car, but in a bizarre twist, investigators later learned her abductors were her father and sister trying to take her to a drug rehabilitation center in Mexico, authorities said.

A witness called 911 around 7 p.m. Monday after spotting the teen tied up in the back of a 2014 Toyota Corolla on southbound Interstate 5 near the Orange County border, CHP spokesman Officer Kevin Smale said.

Highway Patrol officers searching for the car on the freeway found it and stopped it about 7:20 p.m. near the Canon Road exit off I-5, Smale said.

Investigators said the girl's 67-year-old father and his 21-year-old daughter, both from San Juan Capistrano, had abducted her, Smale said.

"It was the intent of the father and sister to transport the juvenile to Mexico to a drug treatment facility," Smale said in a statement. "The 17-year-old female admitted to using methamphetamine for the past year."

Officers took the 17-year-old into protective custody, Smale said.