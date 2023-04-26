Four passengers were detained on an Australian flight from Cairns to the Northern Territory following an altercation that required an emergency landing.
A group of passengers is seen gathered near the aisle in the viral online footage. Video appears to show a passenger aiming a glass bottle at another passenger while holding it above their head.
The incident forced the plane to turn around and return to Queensland, where a woman was charged.
The spokesperson told News.com.au: “A female passenger was removed and charged with disorderly behaviour on an aircraft, common assault and failing to comply with safety instructions by cabin crew.”
The same group argued as the flight took off again, resulting in a fight and a broken window.
According to News.com.au, the unnamed flight from Queensland to the Northern Territory saw the filing of charges, which was confirmed by both the NT Police and the Australian Federal Police (AFP).
According to an AFP spokesperson, “The AFP was called to attend an incident on a flight from Cairns to Groote Eylandt, which had caused the flight to be turned around, on Thursday, April 20.”
Three passengers were detained by NT Police when the plane touched down in Alyangula on Groote Eylandt, off the coast of the Northern Territory.
A 23-year-old male was accused with violating a domestic violence order, aggravated assault, property damage, disorderly conduct in a public place, and knowingly risking the safety of others.
Moreover, a 23-year-old woman was accused of purposefully jeopardising the safety of others, causing property damage, and acting unruly in a public area.
According to News.com.au, a 22-year-old passenger was charged with commercial drug supply, drug possession, obstructing a police officer, disorderly conduct, and alcohol possession in a prohibited place.
On Monday, the three passengers are anticipated to appear before the Darwin Local Court.