At least 49 people were killed and 20 seriously wounded in terror attack

Haji Daoud Nabi came to New Zealand from Afghanistan in 1977 Image Credit: Omar Nabi/Facebook

Haji Daoud Nabi came to New Zealand from Afghanistan with his two sons in 1977.

After arriving, he had three more children, two sons and a daughter.

The grandfather emigrated to New Zealand as an asylum seeker.

He was among the victims of the "Dark Friday" terrorist attacks on two Christchurch mosques on Friday, according to CNN.

One of his children, Yama Nabi, said he was running 10 minutes late for a service on Friday — only to arrive and find the attack underway.

The prime suspect, Australian-born Brenton Tarrant, 28, was brought to court on Saturday.

Outside the court, the son of 71-year-old Afghan victim Daoud Nabi demanded justice for his late father, who believed New Zealand to be a "slice of paradise."

"It's outrageous" he said. "It's beyond imagination."

Police are yet to officially name any of the 49 victims. Navi's son told CNN in Christchurch on Saturday that his father had been killed.

A number of Pakistan citizens were also in the mosques.

Speaking to CNN in Abbottabad, Dr Khurshid Alam said his brother Naeem Rashid, 50, and his nephew Talha Rashid, 21, were among those killed.

He said colleagues had confirmed the deaths to him. "He was in New Zealand for seven years, he used to teach at a university. My nephew was a student," he said.