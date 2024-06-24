SYDNEY: An Australian bank robber known as the “bicycle bandit” got a 35-year jail sentence Monday - though he reportedly has advanced cancer and is seeking an imminent voluntary assisted death.

Kym Allen Parsons, 73, admitted to a string of aggravated robbery charges, documents from the South Australian Supreme Court in Adelaide showed.

Parsons earned his moniker for fleeing some of his hold-ups on a bicycle.

On Monday, Justice Sandi McDonald ordered him to serve 35 years, with a minimum period of 28 years before being eligible for parole, court papers showed.

Parsons’ lawyers revealed last week that he was seeking a voluntary assisted death and wanted to be sentenced beforehand, according to a transcript of that hearing provided to AFP.

He carried out the robberies over a decade until 2014, often brandishing a rifle and wearing a balaclava or motorcycle helmet, according to public broadcaster ABC.

He reportedly got away with more than $350,000 ($230,000).

The robber now has advanced cancer, according to the ABC.

“Your conduct is morally reprehensible,” Judge Sandi McDonald was quoted as saying.