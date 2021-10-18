Dubai: A Jordanian man has been arrested for brutally attacking his colleague at work using a rusty scalpel. The victim suffered more than 400 stitches in her face, local media reported.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking an uproar in the Kingdom amid calls to apply the maximum penalty to the attacker.
Both worked at an insurance company on a shift system, with women handling the morning shifts and men taking over in the evening.
On the day of the incident, the victim arrived at 7:30am to start her shift but found her colleague still on duty. She therefore went to another office waiting for him to finish his work.
However, he followed her to that office and an intense argument erupted between the two after which she contacted her manager through video conference to report the matter.
The victim’s reaction provoked her colleague, who locked the room where and assaulted her using a rusty scalpel, leaving deep injuries in the face that required more than 400 stitches.
Soon after committing the crime, the suspect is said to have headed to a police station and voluntarily surrendered.
The family of the victim appealed to authorities to take strict action against the assailant and punish him with the maximum penalty for assaulting their only daughter.