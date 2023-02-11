Dubai: A Syrian boy who was trapped beneath the rubble of his collapsed home following the devastating earthquake has shared his horrific experience in a video that went viral on social media.
The video, recorded by the boy himself, showed the young survivor covered in dust and struggling to free himself from the rubble.
In the clip, the boy can be heard screaming for help. Other voices can be heard in the background, believed to be from his neighbours who were also trapped in their collapsed homes.
With a voice filled with fear and desperation, the boy says: “I’m not sure if I’m going to stay alive or die.” He is recording the video with the hope that it will be shared if he were to make it, he says.
As the boy continues to describe the horrific feeling of being trapped beneath the rubble, he turns the camera to show the destruction caused by the earthquake. The walls of his home have crumbled, leaving only a pile of rubble in its place.
Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed nearlyu 25,000 in Turkey and Syria.
Other survivors included six relatives who huddled in a small pocket under the rubble, a teenager who drank his own urine to slake his thirst, and a 4-year-old boy offered a jelly bean to calm him down as he was shimmied out.