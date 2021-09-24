Dubai: An old Palestinian man was freed by Palestinian police after being held by his sons for several years in a sheep pen in the basement of their in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, local media reported.
Social media users circulated a video showing police officers freeing the old man, who was held in a dark room in the basement used as breeding pen.
The video showed the old man leaving the sheep pen with the help of Palestinian police, who were led there by a chance, while they were looking for some wanted men.
According to local media, police officers were surprised during their raid to see the old man living in inhumane conditions, where his sons used to put food in a box for him.
The video purports to show the man suffering from bad health and psychological issues. There has been no explanation from official authorities about the details of the incident.