Watch: Iraqi student in trouble over Saddam picture

Cairo: An Iraqi university student has triggered an outcry and was accused of promoting the now-defunct regime of Saddam Hussein after she displayed a picture of the late dictator during her graduation ceremony.
The student appears in a viral social media video putting the picture on the cap of her graduation gown during the event reportedly held earlier this month.
Her act was condemned by her college which said it decided to revoke her registration due to her violation of the campus rules following an investigation by a disciplinary board.
She was a student at the department of medical lab techniques at the Baghdad-based Al Rafidain University College. The institution added that the student had placed the dictator’s picture on the graduation cap at a photo session on the campus on March 6.
A 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq toppled Saddam whose Baath Party ruled the country from 1968. The Baath has since been banned in Iraq and attempts to revive or glorify the former regime are prohibited.