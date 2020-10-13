Cairo: Outrage has erupted in Egypt over an online video purportedly showing children inside a church enacting the execution of Christian Egyptians in Libya by Daesh terrorists more than five years ago.
In the video, the children appear clad in orange uniforms resembling those worn by 21 Coptic workers before they were beheaded by Daesh in Libya in 2015. The children appear walking in a row with their hands tied behind their backs as part of the controversial execution show.
Masked people, representing Daesh militants, are seen in the footage wielding toy knives and pretend to cut off the heads of the children, who fall on the ground in succession. Later, a person in a priest’s garb, puts crowns on the heads of the children in a sign of glorification as some people inside the place capture videos of the scene.
Egypt’s state National Council for Motherhood and Childhood condemned the act, saying it incites violence and harms children’s feelings.
Head of the Coptic Orthodox Church slammed the show too.
“I don’t yet know the source of this video and where it was shot,” the pope told Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm. “This is completely rejected,” he added.
In February 2015, Daesh released footage showing its militants executing the 21 Egyptians in a coastal Libyan area, which prompted Egypt to mount air strikes against suspected extremist positions in Libya.