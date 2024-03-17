Dubai: A devastating fire engulfed the renowned 80-year-old Al Ahram Studio, situated in Cairo’s Giza district, known as one of the Arab world’s most esteemed and ancient film production facilities.
Flames rapidly consumed the building, incinerating everything within, and spreading to three neighbouring structures, all evacuated before the fire reached them.
The blaze erupted shortly after the completion of filming for “Al Moalem,” a Ramadan television series.
Firefighters battled the inferno for over six hours before extinguishing it, but media reports indicate extensive destruction within the studio, including decorations, woodwork, photography areas and corridors.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Culture Nevine El Kilany conducted an on-site assessment, surveying the losses and damage incurred by the studio and its surrounding neighborhood.
Established in 1944, Al Ahram Studio spanned across 27,000 square meters (290,625 square feet), featuring three production stages, a screening room, and an editing suite.
Over the years, it has been the birthplace of numerous Egyptian films and television series, contributing significantly to the country’s cultural legacy.