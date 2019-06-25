London - Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, said at the inaugural ‘Bloomberg Emerging and Frontier Forum’ that stability and energy security are paramount to economic growth. “As such, the UAE, with the sixth largest oil reserves in the world, views very seriously any threat to security of energy supplies. Any attack on a single tanker is an assault on the entire international community. It is a violation of the core values of free trade, peace, and prosperity that the UAE and peaceful nations stand for. That is why the UAE will work together with our friends and allies to defuse and de-escalate the current threat and help ensure regional stability and the security of energy supplies to global customers.”