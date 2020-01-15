UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash and Sudanese Premier Abdalla Hamdok Image Credit: Twitter

Also in this package Sudan leaders meet King Salman in key visit to Saudi Arabia

Cairo: The UAE is seeking to build a “modern relation and a diverse partnership” with Sudan, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash has said.

“Our ties with Sudan is historical and are taking root and renewed in our endeavour to build a modern relationship and a diverse partnership,” Dr Gargash tweeted after his visit to Khartoum.

He described as successful his visit to Sudan where he met senior officials including chief of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Lt Gen. Abdul Fattah Al Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

“I felt deep appreciation to the Emirates and its support at this stage with its challenges. The new Sudan will overcome the tough years thanks to determination of its sons and ambitions for making a better future,” he said.

The UAE has offered financial and diplomatic support to Sudan since the overthrow of its long-time Islamist ruler Omar Al Bashir in April last year. During his trip to Khartoum this week, Dr Gargash confirmed UAE support for the success of the post-Al Bashir transitional period in Sudan.

Dr Gargash also praised the Sudanese community estimated at 100,000 people “who are contributing to the Emirates’ renaissance”.