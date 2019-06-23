Dubai: Heightened tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed through politics, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said on Sunday.
His call comes as a standoff between the US and Iran continues amid both sides accusing each other of escalating the situation.
“Crisis long in the making requires collective attention; primarily to de-escalate & to find political solutions thru dialogue & negotiations,” Gargash tweeted in English.
“Regional voices important to achieve sustainable solutions,” he added.
Tensions have spiked between Washington and Tehran in recent weeks.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Thursday shot down a US drone that Washington said was flying in international airspace over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump called off a military strike against Iran at the last minute over anticipated high casualties.
Earlier, the US had blamed Iran for a string of attacks on tankers off the coast of the UAE last month and in the Gulf of Oman on June 13.
The escalation has prompted several airlines to reroute their flight paths to avoid flying over the strait or Iran.