Bratislava - The UAE is concerned about the “massacre” in Sudan and supports calls for an investigation, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said on Friday.

Sudan’s new military leaders have been under pressure after the worst violence since Omar Al Bashir’s fall in April.

“We are concerned about the massacre we’ve seen. We support calls for proper investigation,” Gargash said at the Globsec security and policy conference.

“We think it has complicated issues. We recognise that after 30 years of Al Bashir’s rule you won’t have a unified opposition, the only way forward is really a dialogue,” he said.