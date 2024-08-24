Jerusalem: A street brawl between groups of Eritreans supporting and opposing their country's regime left two men dead in Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv on Saturday, Israeli police said.

The two groups clashed in Tel Aviv's HaHagana street, with some throwing stones at each other, injuring eight other people, the police said in a statement.

"Two Eritrean men were killed in the clash," the statement said, citing medical sources, adding that the streets around the site of the clash in southern Tel Aviv were closed to traffic and passersby.

The police did not specify how the two men died but Israeli media reported that they suffered stab wounds.

Thousands of asylum seekers from Eritrea are residing in Israel, most of whom arrived illegally from Egypt's Sinai Peninsula years ago.

They have settled in several impoverished neighbourhoods of the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident, the statement said.