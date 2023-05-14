Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's support in a crucial election slipped under the 50-percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff on May 28, state media reported Sunday.
Erdogan was picking up 49.94 percent of the vote with 89.2 percent of the ballots counted, against 44.3 percent of the vote for opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Anadolu state news agency said.
Erdogan, Turkey's longest-serving leader, has molded the NATO member into a regional power that plays a growing role from Ukraine to Syria. But increasingly erratic economic policies have left the 69-year-old incumbent vulnerable to voter resentment after an inflation crisis last year gutted household budgets.
Kilicdaroglu, 74, has the backing of the nation's broadest-ever grouping of opposition parties. He is running on a promise to restore the rule of law, mend strained ties with the West and return to economic orthodoxy.
The world's money managers are waiting for the election's outcome to decide whether Turkey becomes a "buy" again. Foreign money flooded Turkey's equity and debt markets during Erdogan's first decade in power, but investors exited in recent years as Erdogan's growth-at-all-costs policies debased the nation's currency.