Tunis: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied published on Friday in the official gazette a new draft of the proposed constitution that included minor amendments and did not affect his power.
The amendments of 46 chapters of the proposed constitution are mostly minor and formal, and come amid sharp criticism of a draft proposed by the president on June 30, with some considering it paving the way for a dictatorship.
Saied earlier said in a video there were some mistakes that needed to be amended in the draft he proposed.
The proposed draft, giving Saied near-absolute powers, will be put to a referendum this month.