Dubai: A Syrian man has allegedly shot dead his brother, sister-in-law and their two sons following a dispute over olive harvest in the coastal city of Tartus, local media reported.
According to the Ministry of Interior, the killer has also shot his sister and another nephew but they miraculously survived. He is said to have also shot himself, trying to commit suicide but survived.
The man has been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment. Police investigation is still ongoing.
Olives are generally harvested from the end of October to the end of December, and the harvesting season is sometimes extended to January. Olives are usually picked by hand and in many cases, harvesting work is performed by members of each farmer’s family