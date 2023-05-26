CAIRO/DUBAI: Sudan’s warring sides are complying better with a ceasefire, monitors Saudi Arabia and the United States said on Friday, despite reports of sporadic fighting in Khartoum and elsewhere.

The army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began a seven-day truce on Monday intended to allow access to aid and services after battles since mid-April that have killed hundreds and created a refugee crisis.

Despite a drop in fighting, there have still been reports throughout the week of clashes, artillery fire and airstrikes.

“Although there was observed use of military aircraft and isolated gunfire in Khartoum, the situation improved from May 24 when the ceasefire monitoring mechanism detected significant breaches of the agreement,” a Saudi-U.S. statement said.

Saudi and US representatives “cautioned the parties against further violations and implored them to improve respect for the ceasefire on May 25, which they did,” it added.

However, in a move that could fuel the fighting, Sudan’s defence ministry called on retired soldiers and able citizens to arm themselves at military depots for self-protection “and work based on the plans for their areas.” Those who remain in Khartoum suffer from breakdowns of electricity, water, health and communication services.

Many homes, particularly in well-off areas, have been looted, along with food stores, flour mills and other essential facilities.

“It’s all part of the chaos of this war,” said Taysir Abdelrahim, who found out from abroad her home was looted. “Even if we were in Sudan there’s nothing you can do about it.” One organisation helping children with cancer said a guesthouse it operates had been raided, including its safe and patients’ rooms. The children had been previously transferred.

AID DELAYS

The RSF has denied looting, blaming people who have stolen its uniforms. Its fighters are largely bunkered down in Khartoum neighbourhoods, while the army relies on air power.

It is unclear if either side has gained an edge.

Some 1.3 million people have fled their homes, either across borders or within the vast nation.

The health ministry has said at least 730 people have died, though the true figure is likely much higher.

With half of Sudan’s roughly 49 million people in need of aid, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said grain to feed 2 million for a month was being sent by ship.

However, it is unclear how that and other aid will reach Sudanese without security guarantees and bureaucratic approvals.

“We are in a race against time to get aid to millions of people before the rainy season arrives in June,” said Islamic Relief programme manager Eltahir Imam.

The Saudi-US statement said some aid had been delivered to Khartoum on Friday, without giving details. The Red Cross has said it managed to deliver supplies to seven hospitals.

Fighting has flared in several major cities of west Sudan in recent days, according to activists, most recently overnight in El Fashir, capital of North Darfur state.