What are the RSF, the paramilitary clashing with Sudan's military

Sudan was on the verge of civil war Saturday after a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it seized control of the presidential palace and two international airports, including one in the capital, Khartoum. Sudan's military leaders dismissed the claims and both sides accused the other of starting the battles that saw fighter jets launch airstrikes in the capital city.



The violence comes after years of heightening tensions between the RSF and Sudan's military, headed by the president, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, as the country has struggled to transition to a civilian-led government. Here's what to know about the paramilitary force clashing with the Sudanese armed forces.



What are the Rapid Support Forces?



The RSF grew out of the Janjaweed militia, which was accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur, a region in western Sudan. According to rights groups, the RSF raped, pillaged, and burned villages beginning in the early 2000s. It also helped Omar al-Bashir - who the International Criminal Court has accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide - put down a rebellion there during his presidency.



At the time, Sudan's military boasted a strong air force and heavy weaponry - but it lacked the mobility to fight effectively in rural areas and the arid parts of Darfur. Using horses, camels, and 4x4 trucks with mounted guns, the Janjaweed - and later the RSF - attacked rebels and civilian villages alike.

"They helped turn the tide of war for the Bashir government," said Cameron Hudson, an expert on African peace and security at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.



By the 2010s, the militia had transformed into a more formal rapid response unit, known as the Rapid Support Forces. Bashir rewarded the unit financially and its commanders grew wealthy and powerful. He started deploying the group beyond Darfur to respond to tribal violence along Sudan's borders.



"They were enforcing Khartoum's will on these rural areas," Hudson said, adding that Sudan's traditional military elite looked down on the RSF as uneducated herdsmen.

In 2019, civilian protests ousted Bashir from power. Two years later, the military and RSF staged a coup before turning over power to a civilian-led government under international pressure in late 2022. But that deal appears to have faltered, setting the stage for Saturday's clashes.



Sudan's formal military, which includes an airforce, has a major advantage over the RSF and is better placed to defend fixed positions, experts said. Because the RSF has traditionally fought in rural areas, its members are not well-trained for battle in more urban cities such as Khartoum.



Who leads the RSF and how large is the group?



The RSF is led by Vice President Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known universally as Hemedti.



Analysts say the group probably has about 100,000 members. Over the last two years, Hemedti ran a rapid recruitment campaign that helped grow the RSF's ranks. Its troops come largely from western Sudan, near Darfur, and areas long neglected by the government, including regions in the east near the Red Sea and along the border with South Sudan, experts say.



Before its rapid expansion, a 2019 Congressional Research Service report said that RSF had as many as 50,000 troops, allegedly including child soldiers.



The group's leader, Hemedti, has humble origins as a camel herder from a minority tribe in Darfur and was once a rebel. He eventually switched sides and turned the RSF into a powerful mercenary group. As he gained influence and wealth in Sudan, Hemedti grew his regional reach as well, deploying troops in Yemen.



Hemedti has also gone into business with the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit, in gold mining and security operations in Sudan's gold mining areas, according to Hudson.



Hemedti has tried to depict himself as an everyman standing up for Sudan's "marginalized areas," Hudson said.



What are Hemedti and the RSF's goals?



The group and its leader continue to seek political and regional legitimacy and have reportedly built up a fleet of armored vehicles and acquired drones, according to Mohamed Osman, who researches Sudan for Human Rights Watch, "This is a historical evolution from a militia force to this independent strong military force you're seeing at the moment," Osman said.



Hemedti's principal goal is to survive, Hudson said, and to be given a constitutional role in the country. He's hired public relations firms in Canada and the United Kingdom as he tries to better his image - and the image of the RSF - in Sudan and around the world.



The group has also tried to buy loyalty in more marginalized areas outside the cities by providing food. But because Hemedti and others grew rich and powerful by pillaging some of the same villages, that strategy is unlikely to work, Hudson said.