Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on Saturday discussed developments in the Republic of Sudan.
This came in a phone call the UAE top diplomat got from the European official, wherein the two sides reviewed ways to stop the current escalation and work to maintain the security and stability of Sudan and its people.
Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's support for all efforts aimed at halting the escalation in Sudan and launching a political dialogue to settle the current crisis, emphasising on the significance of working for security, stability, and prosperity of the Sudanese people.