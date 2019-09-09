Beirut: Syrian opposition activists say unknown warplanes have targeted an arms depot belonging to Iranian-backed militias in the eastern Syrian town of Boukamal, near the Iraqi border.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the air strikes began late Sunday and continued after midnight, killing 18 pro-Iranian fighters. They also caused extensive damage to the depot and vehicles.

Two local activist collectives in eastern Syria - the Euphrates Post and the Sound and Pictures - also reported the air strikes in Boukamal, without giving a death toll.

The Sound and Pictures says the strikes hit an arms depot for Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, a mostly Iran-backed Shiite militias.