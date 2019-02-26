"But since the demonstration on Friday, our number one topic is Bouteflika. Mahrez is number two. We want Bouteflika to go, enough, we want change and we want change peacefully." Almost 70 percent of Algerians are under 30 years old and most know their leader only from still pictures on the evening television news. He has been seen only a handful of times in public since suffering a stroke in 2013 and has not given a public speech in years.