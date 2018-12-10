“The notion that Russia wants to exploit Libya solely as a bulwark against the ‘West’ remains unsubstantiated,” said Iliasse Sdiqui, an analyst at Whispering Bell, a risk management consultancy. “Naturally, the deeper Western involvement — especially from Washington — is in Libya, the more entrenched Russian interests will be. Moscow, however, has other priorities for now, including economic and security interests. Moscow would be more interested in reviving its arms sales and combating terrorism, a shared goal with Cairo, than simply taking control of smuggling routes to exert pressure on Europe, as it has been claimed by some media outlets.”