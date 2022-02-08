Dubai: In another tragic incident in Morocco, a five-year-old boy died on Monday after throwing himself into a deep well in Sabt Al Ghaba near Tifelt town in northwestern Morocco, imitating the death of Rayan, who was trapped in a well for five days.
According to Hespress, an independent Moroccan online newspaper, the boy was emotionally affected by the tragic death of Rayan, which crushed the hearts of millions in Morocco and around the world; social media platforms trended with hashtags in sympathy for the boy and his family.
The new victim is believed to have imitated the death of Rayan by throwing himself into a 57-metre deep well on the day of the funeral of Rayan.
According to Hespress sources, the boy was playing near the well and told his friends: “I want to imitate how Rayan fell into the well as he was unaware of the consequences.”
The boy’s body was retrieved by local authorities four hours after his fall.
A number of mothers have voiced concerns about the psychological state of their children after hearing the story of Rayan’s death.
Experts warn that children aged 5-8 are the most affected by the tragedies, because of their inability to absorb, discriminate and understand what is going on around them and what is promoted on social media, especially when it comes to visual and audio recordings and painful live images.
At this age, the child begins to make projections of himself, considers himself part of the incident and lives the juvenile in his own right, psychiatrists say.