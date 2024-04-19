Dubai: Well-known Egyptian actor Salah Al Saadani passed away on Friday at the age of 81, leaving behind a rich legacy in the Egyptian entertainment industry.

His death was announced by Ashraf Zaki, Head of the Egyptian Actors Syndicate.

Born on October 23, 1943, in Giza, Egypt, Salah Al Din Othman Ibrahim Al Saadani came from a family with rural roots and a notable cultural background; he was the younger brother of the late satirist Mahmoud Al Saadani.

Salah received his bachelor’s degree in agriculture but found his calling in the arts, beginning his career with small roles on stage and rapidly adapting to the burgeoning television scene in Egypt.

Throughout the seventies and eighties, Al Saadani became a household name thanks to his roles in successful TV series such as “Mother of the Bride,” “Midnight Train,” “My Dear Sons... Thanks,” and “Wife First to Know.”

However, it was his portrayal of “Mayor Suleiman Ghanem” in the iconic series “Nights of the Dream” that solidified his status as a staple of Egyptian drama. The series, penned by Osama Anwar Okasha and directed by Ismail Abdel Hafez, earned him the title “mayor of Egyptian drama” from critics.

Beyond television, Al Saadani also made significant contributions to cinema and the stage, performing in works like “Zahrat Al Sabbar” (“Cactus Flower”), “Al Malik howa alMalik” (“The King is the King”), and films such as “Shayatin el lail” (1965), “Le piège” (1982), and “Beggars and Noblemen” (1991).

Despite his numerous roles, his television work, particularly in series like “Layali al-Helmaya” and “Qasr Al Shawq” (“Fortress of Love”), left an indelible mark on his audience.