Cairo: Celebrated Egyptian TV chef, Osama Al Sayed, a pioneer in the Arab world, died on Tuesday after a fight against an unspecified illness died, Egyptian media reported. He was 65.
Al Sayed has gained wide popularity in the Arab world with shows he hosted on several TV stations including Dubai TV and MBC. He also hosted such shows on the Egyptian private TV stations Dream and CBC.
Weeks before his death, Al Sayed said in a Facebook post, addressing his fans: “My dears. My hope you’ll remember me in a day when I badly need your prayers.”
Al Sayed was also a nutrition consultant and authored several books including Oriental Sweets, Bon Appetite and More Delicious with Osama.
He will be buried in the US where he lived with his family.