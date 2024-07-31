lebansons-1722267379631
Passengers departure from Rafic Hariri International Airport as many flights are delayed or cancelled in Beirut on July 29, 2024. Airlines suspended flights to Lebanon on July 29, as diplomatic efforts were underway to contain soaring tensions between Hezbollah and Israel after deadly rocket fire in the annexed Golan Heights. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Oman has urged its citizens on Wednesday (July 31, 2024) to leave Lebanon immediately, joining a number of nations who have asked their citizens to leave the country.

Get exclusive content with Gulf News WhatsApp channel

On July 29, the US, Italy and Germany have advised citizens to leave Lebanon amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The UK, France, other countries also issued travel warnings after deadly attack on Golan Heights.

An Israeli strike hit Hezbollah's stronghold in Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday, after Israel said it would retaliate over a deadly attack on the annexed Golan Heights blamed on the group.

A source close to Hezbollah said three people were killed and 25 injured in the strike.