Dubai: Oman has urged its citizens on Wednesday (July 31, 2024) to leave Lebanon immediately, joining a number of nations who have asked their citizens to leave the country.

On July 29, the US, Italy and Germany have advised citizens to leave Lebanon amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The UK, France, other countries also issued travel warnings after deadly attack on Golan Heights.

An Israeli strike hit Hezbollah's stronghold in Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday, after Israel said it would retaliate over a deadly attack on the annexed Golan Heights blamed on the group.