Abu Dhabi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday night (early Monday UAE) that the agreements to normalise relations with the UAE and Bahrain would pump “billions” into the Israeli economy.
Netanyahu’s statements came through his Twitter account, before he travelled to the US to participate in the signing ceremony of the peace agreements between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel.
“I travel to achieve peace in exchange for peace, and we reached two peace agreements in just one month,” he wrote.
UAE reached an agreement with Israel to establish official relations on August 13, and a similar agreement with Bahrain was announced on September 11.
“This is a new era. These agreements will unite diplomatic peace with economic peace, and they will pump billions into our economy through investments, cooperation and joint ventures,” Netanyahu added.