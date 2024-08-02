Geneva: Nearly two-thirds of the buildings in the Gaza Strip have been damaged or destroyed since the Gaza war began in October, the United Nations said Friday.

"UNOSAT's latest damage building assessment, based on satellite imagery... reveals that 151,265 structures have been affected in the Gaza Strip," the UN Satellite Centre said.

"Of these, 30 per cent were destroyed, 12 per cent severely damaged, 36 per cent moderately damaged, and 20 per cent possibly damaged, representing approximately 63 per cent of the total structures in the region."

The assessment was based on comparing imagery from May 2023 onward with images from July 6 this year.

"The impact on civilian infrastructure is evident, with thousands of homes and essential facilities being damaged," the agency said.

UNOSAT said the total debris in the Gaza Strip generated by the conflict amounts to approximately 41.95 million metric tonnes.

The figure is up 83 per cent from the nearly 23 million tonnes estimated on January 7.

The conflict has resulted in 14 times more debris than the combined total from all previous conflicts in the Palestinian territory since 2008, UNOSAT said.

The agency estimated that 114 kilogrammes of debris were generated for each square metre in the Gaza Strip.