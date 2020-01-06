Meeting comes after US killing of Iran General Soleimani

Nato will meet following the death of Major General Qassem Soleimani. Image Credit: AFP

Brussels: Nato ambassadors will gather on Monday in Brussels for an urgent meeting convened by the head of the military alliance to discuss the situation in the Middle East after a US drone strike in Baghdad killed a top Iranian general, a Nato official said.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg organised the meeting after consultations with member of the alliance.