Dubai: A Moroccan man killed his five family members before committing suicide in the Errahma neighbourhood of Rabat on Saturday, local media reported.
The murder-suicide case that cost the lives of six family members has shocked the country.
Firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving a report of a fire in a family home. When firefighters arrived at the burning home, they discovered a gruesome scene.
According to media reports, the man attacked his family with a knife, killing five of the family members, including a two-month old infant and a minor.
According to the Directorate General of National Security, after the culprit killed his five family members, he reportedly set the family home on fire before committing suicide.
One woman was found alive at the scene of the murder-suicide but passed away due to asphyxiation while she was in the ambulance on the way to hospital.