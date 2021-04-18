Cairo: A 30-year-old man, believed to be mentally ill, has gone on the rampage, killing four relatives, including two children and two women in a village in northern Morocco, local media reported.
He first obstructed the way of two cousins, aged seven and nine years, while they were on their way to school and bludgeoned them with an iron tool in the province of Taounate, witnesses said.
Serious injury
Afterwards, he fatally hit two women, who were the wives of his uncle and cousin respectively, they added. Moreover, another woman and a four-year-old child were seriously injured in the Saturday attack. The child has been admitted into the intensive care unit with a serious injury in the head.
When police tried to arrest the suspect, he threw stones at them. They eventually caught him and seized the tool used in the deadly attack, Moroccan media said.