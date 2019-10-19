Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims shout slogans as they commemorate the Arbaeen in Kerbala, Iraq, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani Image Credit: RETUERS

Karbala, Iraq - Millions of pilgrims are making their way on foot to the Iraqi city of Karbala for the annual Shiite pilgrimage of Arbaeen.

Saturday’s commemoration includes more than 2 million Iranians and other Shiites from abroad. Militias patrolled roads leading into the city and escorted Iranian pilgrims from the border, hiking up security for processions that have previously been targeted by militant groups with bloody bombings.

This year’s Arbaeen ceremonies take place amid widespread anger in Iraq’s Shiite south over the government’s heavy crackdown on protests that erupted earlier this month against unemployment, corruption and government mismanagement.