Cairo: Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Saad Al Hariri has said he discussed with French President Emannuel Macron in Paris obstacles to the formation of a government in the crisis-beset country.
In October, Al Hariri was designated for forming a new government that has been since in the throes of birth due to political rivalries.
Lebanon has been in turmoil since last August when a deadly explosion hit the Beirut port and destroyed large parts of the city.
In a series of tweets, Hariri said he and Macron had discussed France’s efforts to drum up international support for Lebanon following the formation of a new government capable of introducing necessary reforms to head off “economic collapse and rebuild” parts of the city devastated by the port blast.
Al Hariri and Macron “discussed internal difficulties in Lebanon that hinders the formation of the government and possible ways to overcome them,” the premier-designate added, citing their two-hour talks in Paris. They also reviewed Hariri’s efforts to rally support for Lebanon.
Macron visited Lebanon twice after the August blast. The French president is leading efforts to end the Lebanese crisis and prod the country’s rival politicians to adopt a reform-based roadmap.