Liverpool and Real Madrid are set for aa fight over Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. The French champions are considering selling the World cup-winning youngster, who is stalling over a new deal.
Image Credit: AFP
New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has no plans to sign any players in the rest of this transfer window, but the Blues are set to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland and Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in the summer.
Image Credit: Reuters
West Ham manager David Moyes will fork out more than 21 million pounds to sign on-loan midfielder Said Benrahma on a permanent deal from Brentford.
Image Credit: AFP
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has requested a loan move away from Arsenal to get game time with one eye on an England place at the Euros in the summer.
Image Credit: Reuters
Mikel Arteta is also already looking at the possibility of extending midfielder Martin Odegaard’s loan deal from Real Madrid should the Norwegian impress until the end of the season..
Image Credit: Reuters
Defender Craig Dawson’s could also make a permanent move from Watford to West Ham before Monday's deadline.
Image Credit: Reuters
Jetro Willems could be on his way back to Newcastle United, having impressed last season on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt.
Image Credit: Reuters
Germany are looking to cap Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala to prevent England from snatching him. The midfielder has represented England at Under-21 level but Germany are determined to secure his services for their senior team. spent eight years with Chelsea, has represented England at Under-21 level.
Image Credit: AFP