Abu Dhabi:

Abu Dhabi: The Dignity Operation launched by the Libyan National Army (LNA) on April 4 will continue until the capital Tripoli is freed from militias and extremist groups, said major General Ahmed Al Mismari, LNA Spokesman.

“The Libyan National Army’s war is against terrorists, militias and outlaws. it’s not politically motivated, nor is it for resources or influence,” Al Mismari told a news conference in Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening.

Al Mismari said once Tripoli is freed from terrorists and outlaws, a national dialogue can be launched to create a constitutional declaration, set up a national unity government and proceed to presidential and parliamentary elections.

“Our mission is to uproot terrorism, ensure that life returns to normal in Libya and enable Libyans to freely vote for constitution and electing leaders and representatives,” Al Mismari said.

He said neither inclusive national dialogue, nor elections can be launched while 20 million pieces of arms are held by terrorists and outlaws.

In July, UAE, US, UK, France, Italy and Egypt issued a joint statement calling for immediate de-escalation in the war-torn country, and warning "terrorist" groups from exploiting the political vacuum.

Al Mismari said the LNA led by Field Marshal Khalifa haftar, fully supports the UN Special Envoy to Libya Ghassan Salamé as he works to stabilize the situation in Tripoli, to restore confidence in order to achieve a cessation of hostilities, promote inclusive dialogue, and create the conditions for the resumption of the UN political process.

However, he said that terrorists and militias thwarted Salame’s peace efforts.

Five months after the start of the offensive to take Tripoli, Al Mismari denied it was a stalemate. “The Dignity Operation to free Tripoli is committed to an extremely sophisticated engagement rules to maintain humanity, save civilian lives and reduce suffering. “The longer this battle is the better for the Libyan people, because more terrorists will be killed,” Al Mismari said.

He did not set a timeframe for the battle to free Tripoli, but said the LNA is now on the outskirts of the capital city. "It is better than fighting them inside the populated city, which might endanger the lives of civilians.”

“The LNA fought more than 17,000 terrorists and 7,400 martyrs sacrificed their lives to protect the Libyan people,” Al Mismari said.

Al Mismari condemned Turkey and Qatar for arming and funding these terrorist groups. Qatar is providing millions of dollars and Turkey supplies modern drones and ammunition, he said.

Al Mismari said that if the LNA is excluded from the arm embargo, it would be able to stop illegal human trafficking and smuggling.

He said we met the brotherly countries to discuss political solutions but all solutions failed because the agreements were opposed by either terrorist militias or the ambitions of the terrorist organisations, such as the Al Qaeda, Daesh and the Muslim Brotherhood.