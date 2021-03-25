Cairo: A senior Libyan commander was assassinated in Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi Wednesday evening, raising fears of renewed violence in the strife-racked country, local media reported.
Brig. Mahmoud ِAl Werfalli, a field commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA), died after his car had been attacked by unidentified gunmen near Al Arab Medical University in Benghazi.
The assailants sprayed the car with a volley of bullets, resulting in the death of Al Werfalli and his brother, according to Libyan media.
Al Werfalli was indicted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes.
Courage and sacrifice
The LNA General Command mourned Al Werfalli. “Hands of treachery and betrayal have targeted him. He was an example of courage and sacrifice in the battles of pride and dignity against militants,” the LNA said in a statement.
It is not clear yet who stands behind Al Werfalli’s assassination.
The attack came more than a week after an interim unity government was sworn in to lead Libya to national elections scheduled for December.