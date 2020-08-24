1 of 13
Flowers are seen on the graves of the Christchurch's terror attack victims at the Memorial Park Cemetery on the first day of the four-day of Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant's sentencing hearing.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 13
Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant attends his first day in court in Christchurch. Some survivors raged, others chanted prayers, and many wept for lost loved ones - but all of those who lived through New Zealand's mosque shootings had a message of defiance Monday as they stood before the gunman.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 13
A police officer stands guard in front of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand in this file picture where one of two mass shootings occurred.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 13
Brenton Tarrant (C), the gunman who shot and killed worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks, is seen during his sentencing at the High Court. Tarrant was brought into the Christchurch High Court shackled and wearing a gray prison outfit. In the dock, unshackled and surrounded by five officers, he showed little emotion throughout the hearing. He occasionally looked around the room, tapped his fingers, and watched the survivors as they spoke.The courtroom was only half full due to coronavirus distancing requirements, while many others watched from adjacent courtrooms where the hearing was streamed. Survivors and family members occasionally wept and comforted each other.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 13
Maysoon Salama, mother of a Mosque shooting victim, with her family. ``You killed your own humanity, and I don't think the world will forgive you for your horrible crime,'' said a tearful Maysoon Salama, the mother of 33-year-old Atta Elayyan, who was killed in March 2019 attacks. ``You thought you can break us. You failed miserably.''
Image Credit: AP
6 of 13
Aya Al-Umari, centre, makes her victim impact statement after the loss of her brother Hussein, during the sentencing hearing. Families and survivors have had their first chance to confront the white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers in a mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques as his four-day sentencing hearing began
Image Credit: AP
7 of 13
Mosque shooting survivor Taj Mohammad Kamran speaks at the shooter 29-year-old Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant at the Christchurch High Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism in Christchurch.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 13
Survivors and family members of the Christchurch mosque attack victims arrive ahead the first day of the four-day of the Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant's sentencing hearing in Christchurch. The sentencing of an Australian white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand and live-streamed the massacre was set to begin amid tight security in a Christchurch court.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 13
A man demonstrates to support the Christchurch mosque attacks victims outside the Christchurch High Court ahead the first day of the four-day of the Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant's sentencing hearing.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 13
Family members of victims of the mosque attacks are seen outside the High Court in Christchurch.
Image Credit: REUTERS
11 of 13
A police officer patrols around the Christchurch High Court ahead the first day of the four-day of the Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant's sentencing hearing.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 13
Mourners pray near the Linwood mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 19, 2019, four days after the attack, New Zealand's deadliest shooting in modern history, relatives were anxiously waiting for word on when they can bury their loved ones.
Image Credit: AP
13 of 13
Mourners paying their respects at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand where one of the two mass shootings occurred in 2019.
Image Credit: AP