Dubai: A seven-year-old Lebanese boy died of a heart attack after being startled by a group of young people filming a TikTok video near his home, in a chilling incident that has shaken the city of Tyre, Lebanon.
The participants, donned in menacing masks and brandishing swords, inadvertently instilled a terror in the boy that proved fatal.
Mohammad Istanbuli was found unconscious by his family on the morning of the incident.
The boy’s father has lodged a formal complaint against the participants involved in the making of the video.
According to a doctor, Mohammad exhibited no signs of physical harm, save for a minor scratch on his nose, suggesting that the boy’s death was brought on by sudden cardiac arrest.
In a funeral held in Tyre on Saturday, hundreds of people came together to mourn the young boy’s untimely death.