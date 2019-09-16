The conflict in Idlib has raised the possibility of a mass refugee flow toward Turkey

Ankara - The leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey are meeting in Ankara to discuss the Syrian conflict.

Topping the agenda of Monday's meeting is the volatile situation in northwestern Idlib province - the last rebel stronghold in Syria.

A cease-fire that went into effect there at the end of August, following a wide four-month offensive by government forces, has been holding despite some violations that left six people dead last week.

The conflict in Idlib has raised the possibility of a mass refugee flow toward Turkey's border. Turkey already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees.